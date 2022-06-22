Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,766.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,937.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,262.94. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

