Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.46.

Boston Beer stock opened at $302.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.14 and a 200-day moving average of $403.67. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $1,059.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

