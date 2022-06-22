Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.48. 2,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

