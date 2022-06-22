Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $26.50.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.