Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,988,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

