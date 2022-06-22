Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 402,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,143. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

