Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after buying an additional 72,495 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 656,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. 94,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,521. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

