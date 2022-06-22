Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.85.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.20. 13,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,186. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

