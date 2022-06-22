Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 137,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 17,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

