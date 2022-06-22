Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.50

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

