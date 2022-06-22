BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million. BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.
BOX opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,680 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.