Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.70

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.70 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.09 ($0.74), with a volume of 170849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.75).

Several research analysts recently commented on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.37.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,579.13).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

