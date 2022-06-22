Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 5,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTWNU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

