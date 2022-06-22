Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.64

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 3304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.