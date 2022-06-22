Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRX. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BRX stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 683,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

