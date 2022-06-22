Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.98. 28,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

