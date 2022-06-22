Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
BYFC stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
