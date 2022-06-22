Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.86

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 16258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,225,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,350,000 after purchasing an additional 258,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.