Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.51

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.51 and last traded at C$55.96, with a volume of 154109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$92.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total value of C$24,520,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,467 shares in the company, valued at C$22,342,421.18. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

