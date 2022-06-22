BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $97.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.15.

LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

