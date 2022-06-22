Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

