Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of BKE stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buckle (BKE)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.