Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Shares Down 1.5%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDWBF)

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

