Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1,905.01 and last traded at 1,905.01. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1,890.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2,088.08.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers debit, credit, and gift cards; mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit; and financing for medical and dental practices.

