Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

NYSE BURL opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.39.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

