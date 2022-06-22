Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $214.39. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.