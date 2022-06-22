Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.90

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 45650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.10 ($1.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market cap of £595.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.24.
Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)
Featured Articles
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.