Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.90

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 45650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.10 ($1.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market cap of £595.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.24.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

