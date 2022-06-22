Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.12

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.12 and traded as low as $80.83. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 10,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

