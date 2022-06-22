Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.27

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.27 and traded as low as $44.26. Camden National shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 32,656 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
