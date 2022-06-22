Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 3.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cameco worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cameco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 172,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

