Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.70

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.70 and traded as low as C$27.47. Cameco shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 1,184,499 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.70.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

