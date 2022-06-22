Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 224,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

