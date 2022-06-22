Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
