Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CNNEF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

