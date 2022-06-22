Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Down 9%

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) shares were down 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 225,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 288,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. The firm has a market cap of C$461.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.10.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

