Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDPYF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.