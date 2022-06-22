Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,948. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.