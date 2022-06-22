Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Boosted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 124,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

