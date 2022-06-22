Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.30 and traded as low as C$36.49. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 327,906 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10.
In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
