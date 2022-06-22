Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.30 and traded as low as C$36.49. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 327,906 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

