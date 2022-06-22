Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Further Reading
