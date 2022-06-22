Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.