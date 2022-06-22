Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.