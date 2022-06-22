Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.72.

CRNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CRNCY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

