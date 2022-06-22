Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.90. 412,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,559,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.
The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.
In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
