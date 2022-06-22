Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.90. 412,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,559,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.

The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.7069197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

