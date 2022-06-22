Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of Carlisle Companies worth $49,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.34. 635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,700. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

