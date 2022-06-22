CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,688 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of CarMax worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

