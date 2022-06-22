Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €16.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

CA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €18.29 ($19.25) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($17.17) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($24.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.22.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.