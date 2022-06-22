Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

