Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 11400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

