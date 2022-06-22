Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

