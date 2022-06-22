Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $191.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,284. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

